L.A. Dodgers 3, Washington 0

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 6:58 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 0 7 0 Totals 28 3 5 3
Robles cf 4 0 1 0 Lux 2b 4 0 0 0
T.Turner ss 4 0 3 0 Seager ss 4 0 1 0
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 J.Turner 3b 3 0 0 0
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 3 1 1 0
Mercer 2b 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 1 1 0
García ph 1 0 0 0 Ríos rf 3 0 0 0
Castro 3b 4 0 2 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0
Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 McKinstry lf-rf 3 1 2 3
Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 Barnes c 3 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0
Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 Beaty ph 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0
Pollock lf 1 0 0 0
Washington 000 000 000 0
Los Angeles 010 000 20x 3

DP_Washington 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Washington 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_McKinstry (4), Seager (4). HR_McKinstry (2). SB_T.Turner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer L,0-1 6 3 1 1 1 5
Rainey 1 2 2 2 0 1
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,2-1 6 5 0 0 0 6
Knebel H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Treinen H,3 1 2 0 0 0 1
Jansen S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:29. A_15,049 (56,000).

