L.A. Dodgers 3, Washington 0

Washington Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 0 7 0 Totals 28 3 5 3 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 Lux 2b 4 0 0 0 T.Turner ss 4 0 3 0 Seager ss 4 0 1 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 0 J.Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 3 1 1 0 Mercer 2b 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 1 1 0 García ph 1 0 0 0 Ríos rf 3 0 0 0 Castro 3b 4 0 2 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 McKinstry lf-rf 3 1 2 3 Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 Barnes c 3 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 Beaty ph 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Pollock lf 1 0 0 0

Washington 000 000 000 — 0 Los Angeles 010 000 20x — 3

DP_Washington 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Washington 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_McKinstry (4), Seager (4). HR_McKinstry (2). SB_T.Turner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Scherzer L,0-1 6 3 1 1 1 5 Rainey 1 2 2 2 0 1 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Kershaw W,2-1 6 5 0 0 0 6 Knebel H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Treinen H,3 1 2 0 0 0 1 Jansen S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:29. A_15,049 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.