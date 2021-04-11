L.A. Dodgers 3, Washington 0

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mercer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ríos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Beaty ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pollock lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|20x
|—
|3
DP_Washington 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Washington 7, Los Angeles 2. 2B_McKinstry (4), Seager (4). HR_McKinstry (2). SB_T.Turner (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer L,0-1
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Rainey
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw W,2-1
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Knebel H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen H,3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Kershaw.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_2:29. A_15,049 (56,000).
