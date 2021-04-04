On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 6:37 pm
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 4 4 3 9 8
Betts rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .357
Pollock lf 5 1 0 0 0 3 .143
Turner 3b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .364
Smith c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .571
Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .313
Taylor cf 1 0 0 1 3 0 .222
Lux ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .375
McKinstry 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .429
Urías p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nelson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 2 10
Owings 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .400
Hampson cf 3 0 1 2 1 1 .250
Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .231
Díaz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
McMahon 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Daza lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Gomber p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
C.González p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Hilliard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Tapia ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Los Angeles 300 000 010_4 4 0
Colorado 000 000 020_2 4 1

a-grounded out for C.González in the 6th. b-struck out for Stephenson in the 8th. c-struck out for Nelson in the 9th.

E_Gomber (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 4. 2B_McKinstry (2), Owings (1), Hampson (2). HR_Smith (1), off Stephenson. RBIs_Taylor (2), Lux (3), Smith (3), Hampson 2 (3). CS_Betts (1). SF_Lux. S_Urías.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pollock, Lux, Urías); Colorado 2 (Story 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Colorado 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_McKinstry.

DP_Colorado 1 (Blackmon, McMahon, Blackmon).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías, W, 1-0 7 3 1 1 1 6 79 1.29
Nelson 1 1 1 1 1 3 19 16.20
Knebel, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gomber, L, 0-1 3 1 3 1 7 2 73 3.00
C.González 3 0 0 0 2 2 41 5.40
Estévez 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 4.50
Stephenson 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 5.40
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 1-1. WP_Gomber.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:51. A_20,368 (50,445).

