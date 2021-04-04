L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|4
|4
|3
|9
|8
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.357
|Pollock lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Turner 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.364
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.571
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.222
|Lux ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|McKinstry 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Urías p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|10
|
|Owings 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Daza lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Gomber p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|C.González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Hilliard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Tapia ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Los Angeles
|300
|000
|010_4
|4
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|020_2
|4
|1
a-grounded out for C.González in the 6th. b-struck out for Stephenson in the 8th. c-struck out for Nelson in the 9th.
E_Gomber (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 4. 2B_McKinstry (2), Owings (1), Hampson (2). HR_Smith (1), off Stephenson. RBIs_Taylor (2), Lux (3), Smith (3), Hampson 2 (3). CS_Betts (1). SF_Lux. S_Urías.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pollock, Lux, Urías); Colorado 2 (Story 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 4; Colorado 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_McKinstry.
DP_Colorado 1 (Blackmon, McMahon, Blackmon).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 1-0
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|79
|1.29
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|19
|16.20
|Knebel, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber, L, 0-1
|3
|
|1
|3
|1
|7
|2
|73
|3.00
|C.González
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|41
|5.40
|Estévez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.50
|Stephenson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|5.40
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 1-1. WP_Gomber.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:51. A_20,368 (50,445).
