Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 2:07 am
< a min read
      
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 9 2 Totals 31 4 9 4
Hampson 2b 5 1 1 0 Betts cf-rf 3 1 1 0
Tapia lf 4 0 2 0 Seager ss 4 1 1 0
Story ss 4 0 1 1 Turner 3b 4 1 2 2
Blackmon rf 4 0 0 1 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 Lux 2b 2 0 0 1
Cron 1b 4 0 2 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0
Hilliard cf 4 0 0 0 Alexander p 0 0 0 0
Nuñez c 3 0 0 0 Ríos ph 1 0 0 0
Gray p 1 0 1 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0
Daza ph 1 1 1 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 Beaty lf 3 0 1 0
Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 Taylor cf 1 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 McKinstry rf-2b 4 1 2 1
Givens p 0 0 0 0 Barnes c 4 0 1 0
Bard p 0 0 0 0 May p 1 0 0 0
Trejo ph 1 0 0 0 V.González p 0 0 0 0
Raley rf-lf 1 0 1 0
Colorado 000 020 000 2
Los Angeles 201 000 01x 4

LOB_Colorado 9, Los Angeles 11. 2B_McMahon (3), Seager (5), Raley (1). HR_Turner (3), McKinstry (3). SF_Lux (2). S_May (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray L,1-1 4 5 3 3 2 3
Almonte 1 0 0 0 1 2
Kinley 1 1 0 0 1 0
Givens 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bard 1 2 1 1 1 1
Los Angeles
May 4 1-3 7 2 2 1 6
V.González 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Treinen H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2
Alexander H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jansen S,3-4 1 0 0 0 1 3

Treinen pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Givens (Turner).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:36. A_15,093 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet