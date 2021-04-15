L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|
|Hampson 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Betts cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nuñez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gray p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Daza ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beaty lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry rf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|May p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trejo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Raley rf-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|01x
|—
|4
LOB_Colorado 9, Los Angeles 11. 2B_McMahon (3), Seager (5), Raley (1). HR_Turner (3), McKinstry (3). SF_Lux (2). S_May (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray L,1-1
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Almonte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kinley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bard
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|May
|4
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|V.González
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alexander H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Knebel W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jansen S,3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
Treinen pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Givens (Turner).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:36. A_15,093 (56,000).
