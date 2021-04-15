L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 9 2 2 12 Hampson 2b 5 1 1 0 0 4 .233 Tapia lf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .286 Story ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .265 Blackmon rf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .154 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Cron 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .182 Hilliard cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .120 Nuñez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .174 Gray p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 a-Daza ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Trejo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 9 4 5 8 Betts cf-rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .323 Seager ss 4 1 1 0 1 0 .366 Turner 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .390 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .368 Lux 2b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .220 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Ríos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Beaty lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .100 Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .290 McKinstry rf-2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .333 Barnes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 May p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 V.González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Raley rf-lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .500

Colorado 000 020 000_2 9 0 Los Angeles 201 000 01x_4 9 0

a-singled for Gray in the 5th. b-flied out for Almonte in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Alexander in the 7th. d-struck out for Bard in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 9, Los Angeles 11. 2B_McMahon (3), Seager (5), Raley (1). HR_Turner (3), off Gray; McKinstry (3), off Bard. RBIs_Story (4), Blackmon (5), Turner 2 (11), Lux (5), McKinstry (11). SF_Lux. S_May.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Story, Hilliard, McMahon, Fuentes, Tapia); Los Angeles 7 (Beaty, Seager, Betts, Taylor, Turner). RISP_Colorado 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Nuñez, Muncy, Seager.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 1-1 4 5 3 3 2 3 89 2.87 Almonte 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 6.00 Kinley 1 1 0 0 1 0 21 4.15 Givens 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.60 Bard 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 1.93

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA May 4 1-3 7 2 2 1 6 71 1.74 V.González 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 2.25 Treinen, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 3.60 Alexander, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.86 Knebel, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Jansen, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 1 3 19 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_V.González 3-1, Treinen 1-0, Alexander 1-0. HBP_Givens (Turner). PB_Nuñez (1).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:36. A_15,093 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.