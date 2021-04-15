L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|2
|12
|
|Hampson 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.233
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.154
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|Nuñez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.174
|Gray p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Daza ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Trejo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|5
|8
|
|Betts cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.323
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.366
|Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.390
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.368
|Lux 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Ríos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Beaty lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|McKinstry rf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|May p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|V.González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Raley rf-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Colorado
|000
|020
|000_2
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|01x_4
|9
|0
a-singled for Gray in the 5th. b-flied out for Almonte in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Alexander in the 7th. d-struck out for Bard in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 9, Los Angeles 11. 2B_McMahon (3), Seager (5), Raley (1). HR_Turner (3), off Gray; McKinstry (3), off Bard. RBIs_Story (4), Blackmon (5), Turner 2 (11), Lux (5), McKinstry (11). SF_Lux. S_May.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Story, Hilliard, McMahon, Fuentes, Tapia); Los Angeles 7 (Beaty, Seager, Betts, Taylor, Turner). RISP_Colorado 1 for 8; Los Angeles 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Nuñez, Muncy, Seager.
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 1-1
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|89
|2.87
|Almonte
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|6.00
|Kinley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|4.15
|Givens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.60
|Bard
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|1.93
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|May
|4
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|71
|1.74
|V.González
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.25
|Treinen, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.60
|Alexander, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.86
|Knebel, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Jansen, S, 3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_V.González 3-1, Treinen 1-0, Alexander 1-0. HBP_Givens (Turner). PB_Nuñez (1).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:36. A_15,093 (56,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments