L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Betts cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Turner dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Muncy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ríos 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|013
|000
|001
|—
|5
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Los Angeles 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Turner (2), Barnes (1), Lowrie (2), Laureano (2), Piscotty (1). HR_Muncy (1), Ríos (1), Betts (1). SB_Betts 2 (2), Kemp (1), Laureano (2).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw W,1-1
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Treinen H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt L,0-2
|6
|
|9
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Petit
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Weems
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Treinen pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Bassitt (Muncy).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_2:45. A_7,672 (46,847).
