L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 12:49 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 11 5 Totals 32 1 5 1
Betts cf 5 1 2 1 Canha lf 4 0 0 0
Seager ss 5 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 4 1 2 0
Turner dh 5 1 2 0 Laureano cf 4 0 2 1
Muncy 1b 3 1 1 2 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0
Pollock lf 3 0 1 0 Murphy c 4 0 0 0
Ríos 3b 4 2 2 1 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0
Lux 2b 3 0 1 0 Moreland 1b 4 0 0 0
Barnes c 4 0 2 1 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
McKinstry rf 4 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 2 0 0 0
Los Angeles 013 000 001 5
Oakland 100 000 000 1

DP_Los Angeles 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Turner (2), Barnes (1), Lowrie (2), Laureano (2), Piscotty (1). HR_Muncy (1), Ríos (1), Betts (1). SB_Betts 2 (2), Kemp (1), Laureano (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,1-1 7 4 1 1 0 8
Treinen H,1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Jansen 1 0 0 0 1 0
Oakland
Bassitt L,0-2 6 9 4 4 1 4
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Petit 1 1 0 0 1 1
Weems 1 1 1 1 0 1

Treinen pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Bassitt (Muncy).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_2:45. A_7,672 (46,847).

