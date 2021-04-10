Lafayette beats Lehigh 20-13 in the series’ 156th game

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Cole Northrup threw a pair of touchdown passes to tight end Steven Stilianos and Lafayette beat Leigh 20-13 on Saturday.

Northrup connected with Stilianos for a 34-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 30-yard TD early in the fourth to cap the scoring. Leigh had the final possession with 2:23 remaining and drove to the Lafayette 40, but the game ended with Caleb Burr breaking up Nigel Summerville’s Hail Mary pass to Johnny Foley near the end zone.

Damon Washington had four of Lafayette’s six sacks, including one on the Mountain Hawks’ final drive.

Northrup completed 22 of 34 passes for 257 yards. Quinn Revere made 10 catches for 86 yards for Lafayette (2-1, 2-1 Patriot League). Stilianos finished with the two scores for 64 yards.

Rashawn Allen broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run for Lehigh (0-3, 0-3) in the second quarter. Cross Wilkinson was 21-of-34 passing for 177 yards with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jorge Portorreal in the third.

It was the 156th game in the series dating to 1884. The 1896 game was canceled due to player ineligibility, and the 2020 matchup was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

