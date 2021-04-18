Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Leddy’s OT goal lifts Islanders to 1-0 win over Flyers

By AARON BRACY
April 18, 2021 9:24 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Leddy scored 2:23 into overtime and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves to lift the New York Islanders to a 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

After both goalies were stellar throughout the contest, Leddy scored a fluke goal when his backhand pass went off the skate of Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim and through the legs of goalie Brian Elliott.

The victory sent the Islanders past the Pittsburgh Penguins into second place in the East Division. New York is two points behind first-place Washington.

Elliott made 27 saves, including several stellar stops late in the third period.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Philadelphia is 10 points back of Boston for the final playoff spot in the East Division.

It was the sixth time in eight games in the season series that the game went past regulation.

Jordan Eberle and Jean-Gabriel Pageau assisted on the game-winner that ended a long scoreless drought. The Islanders hadn’t scored since early in the second period two games ago.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|19 TSP Planning with Ed Zurndorfer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors assigned to the USS America become naturalized citizens