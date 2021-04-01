Trending:
Lions sign cornerback Corn Elder

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 9:11 pm
< a min read
      

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions signed free agent cornerback Corn Elder.

The Lions announced the move Thursday.

Elder appeared in 16 games for the Carolina Panthers last season, making one start. He originally entered the NFL with the Panthers after being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft out of Miami. He also was with the New York Giants’ practice squad in 2019.

He’s played 30 career games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

