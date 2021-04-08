On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Lions sign ex-Bills S Dean Marlowe to bolster bad defense

By The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 1:26 pm
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed safety Dean Marlowe, hoping he can help a defense that was one of the worst in NFL history last season.

Marlowe played in 15 games last year in his third season with the Buffalo Bills. He had a career-high two interceptions along with 16 tackles and a fumble recovery last season. Marlowe started four games last year and has started seven in his 31-game career.

The former James Madison player earned a spot in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers in 2015 and spent his first two years in the league with them.

Detroit gave up 519 points and 6,716 yards last season, breaking team records set by its winless team in 2008 and ranking among the league’s all-time worst in both categories.

___

