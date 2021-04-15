On Air: Ask the CIO
Livers not returning for extra year with Michigan

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 2:38 pm
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan senior Isaiah Livers is not returning for an extra year of eligibility.

A team spokesman confirmed Livers’ decision Thursday. At this point, guard Eli Brooks is the only Michigan player expected to take advantage of the extra year that the NCAA is allowing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means Michigan loses Livers, guard Mike Smith, guard Chaundee Brown and forward Austin Davis from this year’s team that won the Big Ten title and reached the Elite Eight.

The Wolverines also await NBA draft decisions from sophomore guard Franz Wagner and freshman center Hunter Dickinson.

Livers missed this year’s NCAA Tournament because of a right foot injury and is recovering from surgery earlier this month.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

