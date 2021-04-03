On Air: This Just In
Long shot Bourbonic, 72-1, pulls huge upset in Wood Memorial

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 6:52 pm
OZONE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bourbonic, a 72-1 long shot, stormed from the rear entering the stretch to edge Dynamic One by a head to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct on Saturday and earn 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby.

The colt trained by Todd Pletcher entered the nine-horse Grade 2 field as the most experienced, with five starts, but was making his stakes debut. Bourbonic started from the No. 3 post and trailed the field entering the final turn before charging forward at the top of the stretch on the outside and past multiple horses before catching Dynamic One and nipping him at the wire.

The son of Bernardini-Dancing Fleet by Afleet Alex earned his third career victory in the past four starts and the biggest of his career, making a possible big step toward the 147th Derby on May 1 at Churchill Downs.

Ridden by Kendrick Carmouche, Bourbonic covered 1 1/8 mile in 1.54.49 and paid $146.50, $40.40 and $11.40.

Dynamic One returned $15.40 and $9.20 and earned 40 Derby points. Crowded Trade paid $3.80 for show and got 20 points and Weyburn earned 10 points for fourth.

