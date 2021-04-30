On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Los Angeles faces Milwaukee, looks to build on Bauer’s solid performance

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 3:07 am
2 min read
      

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-10, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (15-10, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-0, 2.46 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Trevor Bauer. Bauer pitched eight innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Brewers are 6-7 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has slugged .367 this season. Omar Narvaez leads the club with a .538 slugging percentage, including five extra-base hits.

The Dodgers have gone 8-5 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Justin Turner leads the team with an average of .344.

The Brewers won the last meeting 2-1. Eric Lauer recorded his first victory and Travis Shaw went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Trevor Bauer took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaw leads the Brewers with 19 RBIs and is batting .217.

Turner leads the Dodgers with 13 extra base hits and is slugging .622.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .220 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 3-7, .201 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Zack Godley: (finger), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (toe).

Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

