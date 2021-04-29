Trending:
Los Angeles FC plays first road game of season at Houston

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
Los Angeles FC (1-0-1) vs. Houston Dynamo (1-1-0)

Houston; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC has its first road game of the season against Houston.

The Dynamo compiled a 4-10-9 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-3-4 in home matches. Houston averaged 0.5 goals on 2.0 shots on goal per game last season.

Los Angeles FC put together a 9-8-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 1-6-1 in road games. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Sam Junqua (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Mohamed Traore (injured), Diego Rossi (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Tristan Blackmon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

