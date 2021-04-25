Trending:
Los Angeles Galaxy 3, New York Red Bulls 2

By The Associated Press
April 25, 2021 8:17 pm
New York Red Bulls 1 1 2
Los Angeles Galaxy 2 1 3

First half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 3 (Zubak), 9th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Gutman, 1, 26th; 3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 4 (Vazquez), 41st.

Second half_4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 5, 60th; 5, New York Red Bulls, Casseres Jr, 1 (Tarek), 63rd.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann.

Yellow Cards_Grandsir, Los Angeles Galaxy, 63rd; Clark, New York Red Bulls, 87th; Alvarez, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+2; Yearwood, New York Red Bulls, 90th+6.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, TJ Zablocki, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Kevin Stott.

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman (Frankie Amaya, 86th), Aaron Long, Sean Nealis (Dru Yearwood, 48th), Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr, Caden Clark, Sean Davis, Florian Valot (Kyle Duncan, 46th); Fabio (Daniel Royer, 61st), Brian White (Cameron Harper, 61st).

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Nick DePuy, Daniel Steres, Jorge Villafana; Jonathan Dos Santos (Efrain Alvarez, 73rd), Adam Esparza-Saldana (Carlos Harvey, 68th), Samuel Grandsir (Oniel Fisher, 78th), Victor Vazquez (Sacha Kljestan, 71st); Chicharito (Cameron Dunbar, 78th), Ethan Zubak.

