Los Angeles Galaxy 3, New York Red Bulls 2

|New York Red Bulls
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Los Angeles Galaxy
|2
|1
|—
|3
First half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 3 (Zubak), 9th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Gutman, 1, 26th; 3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 4 (Vazquez), 41st.
Second half_4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 5, 60th; 5, New York Red Bulls, Casseres Jr, 1 (Tarek), 63rd.
Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann.
Yellow Cards_Grandsir, Los Angeles Galaxy, 63rd; Clark, New York Red Bulls, 87th; Alvarez, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+2; Yearwood, New York Red Bulls, 90th+6.
Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, TJ Zablocki, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Kevin Stott.
Lineups
New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman (Frankie Amaya, 86th), Aaron Long, Sean Nealis (Dru Yearwood, 48th), Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr, Caden Clark, Sean Davis, Florian Valot (Kyle Duncan, 46th); Fabio (Daniel Royer, 61st), Brian White (Cameron Harper, 61st).
Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Nick DePuy, Daniel Steres, Jorge Villafana; Jonathan Dos Santos (Efrain Alvarez, 73rd), Adam Esparza-Saldana (Carlos Harvey, 68th), Samuel Grandsir (Oniel Fisher, 78th), Victor Vazquez (Sacha Kljestan, 71st); Chicharito (Cameron Dunbar, 78th), Ethan Zubak.
