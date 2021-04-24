Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Los Angeles hosts San Diego after Buehler’s strong showing

By The Associated Press
April 24, 2021 3:06 am
2 min read
      

San Diego Padres (12-10, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (14-6, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (0-0, 4.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (2-0, 2.42 ERA, .62 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -147, Padres +128; over/under is 7 runs

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against San Diego.

The Dodgers are 8-4 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .432, good for second in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a .712 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Padres are 7-5 in division matchups. San Diego has slugged .353 this season. Eric Hosmer leads the team with a mark of .487.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Nabil Crismatt earned his first victory and Trent Grisham went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Blake Treinen registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Dodgers with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .712.

Hosmer leads the Padres with 14 RBIs and is batting .308.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .198 batting average, 1.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 3-7, .201 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Chris Taylor: (back), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back), Gavin Lux: (wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (undisclosed), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally