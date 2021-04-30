Los Angeles visits Seattle after Chicharito’s 3-goals game

LA Galaxy (2-0-0) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (1-0-1)

Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -184, Los Angeles +468, Draw +319; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Seattle after Chicharito registered three goals against New York.

The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 8-1-3 at home. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago and recorded 35 assists.

The Galaxy compiled a 6-12-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-6-2 in road games. Los Angeles scored 27 goals last season and had 17 assists.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Fredy Montero (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).

Los Angeles: Sebastian Lletget.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

