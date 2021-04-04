On Air: Federal News Network program
Lowe hits towering HR, Texas tops Royals to avoid sweep

By AVERY OSEN
April 4, 2021 5:40 pm
2 min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nate Lowe hit a towering, three-run homer and the Texas Rangers figured how to hold onto a big lead, beating the Kansas City Royals 7-3 Sunday for their first win of the season.

Texas blew a five-run edge on opening day and a four-run lead Saturday. Boosted by Lowe, the Rangers avoided a sweep.

Lowe connected in the third for a 3-0 lead. He has nine RBIs in the first three games of the season, a Texas record.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa also drove in three runs. He had a two-run single in the fourth as Texas took a 6-0 lead and a homer in the ninth off Wade Davis.

Jordan Lyles (1-0) gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings, struck out eight and allowed five hits. His eight strikeouts are the most he’s posted in a game since September 19, 2019.

Texas pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts.

Salvador Pérez hit a two-run homer in the Royals sixth.

Michael A. Taylor, who homered and drove in three runs in each of Kansas City’s first two games, went 1 for 4. He scored a run in the ninth on a single by Hanser Alberto off former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy.

Brady Singer (0-1) gave up five earned run on five hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. He threw 77 pitches, the fewest in any of his outings in a two-year career.

Kyle Zimmer came in for relief and gave up one hits in three innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Kiner-Falefa was hit in the left hand by Singer in the third inning. He finished the game.

Royals: 3B Hunter Dozier didn’t play for the second straight game because his right hand is swollen. He left Thursday’s opener after apparently hurting himself on a swing. Manager Mike Matheny doesn’t expect Dozier to miss much time.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz starts the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Royals: Play at Cleveland on Monday as Danny Duffy starts after going 4-4 with a 4.95 ERA last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

