On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Loyola Chicago’s Williamson to return for 1 more season

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 3:54 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Williamson, who helped Loyola Chicago reach a Final Four as a freshman and return to the Sweet 16 as a senior this year, is returning for one more season.

The school announced Friday that Williamson will be back for another year of eligibility under relaxed NCAA rules prompted by the pandemic. The decision is a boost for the Ramblers after coach Porter Moser left for Oklahoma and star Cameron Krutwig announced Thursday he is turning pro.

Williamson and Krutwig led Loyola to 99 victories the past four seasons, the most wins over a four-year period in school history. A Chicago native, Williamson averaged 8.8 points last season and was Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Loyola returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since a surprising Final Four run in 2018 and finished with a 26-5 record. The Ramblers were ranked 17th in the final AP poll.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Loyola also announced seniors Keith Clemons, Tate Hall and Aher Uguak will be back. All three started their careers at other schools.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and updated bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|23 Getting Started with Amazon SageMaker...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower conducts flight operations and sails with the Japanese ally