Madrid bus window smashed on way into Anfield for CL game

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 2:24 pm
< a min read
      

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A window on Real Madrid’s team bus was smashed as it went into Anfield for the Champions League game against Liverpool.

An object appeared to have been hurled by a member of the crowd of Liverpool fans who gathered outside an entrance to the stadium to welcome the team buses on Wednesday.

Stewards and police were later seen inspecting the bus as dark glass was being swept up.

Supporters are not allowed into the stadium due to coronavirus restrictions. Real Madrid leads 3-1 going into the second leg of the quarterfinal.

