Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mahle scheduled to start for Reds at Giants

By The Associated Press
April 14, 2021 3:06 am
< a min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (7-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (7-4)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD Giants: Johnny Cueto (1-0, 2.51 ERA, .98 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Giants went 19-14 at home in 2020. San Francisco hit .263 as a team last season while averaging 8.9 hits per game.

The Reds went 15-16 on the road in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 3 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Inspector Brian Hess awarded Congressional Badge of Bravery