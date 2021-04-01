AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_T.Hernández, Toronto, .750; Frazier, New York, .667; Sánchez, New York, .667; Grichuk, Toronto, .500; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .500; Pérez, Cleveland, .500; Ramírez, Cleveland, .333; Schoop, Detroit, .333; 9 tied at .250.

RUNS_T.Hernández, Toronto, 2; Cabrera, Detroit, 1; Candelario, Detroit, 1; Davis, Toronto, 1; Pérez, Cleveland, 1; V.Reyes, Detroit, 1; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 1; Sánchez, New York, 1; Torres, New York, 1.

RBI_Pérez, Cleveland, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; Cabrera, Detroit, 2; Jones, Detroit, 1; Grichuk, Toronto, 1; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 1; T.Hernández, Toronto, 1.

HITS_T.Hernández, Toronto, 3; Frazier, New York, 2; Grichuk, Toronto, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; 16 tied at 1.

DOUBLES_Grichuk, Toronto, 1; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 1; Jones, Detroit, 1.

TRIPLES_.

HOME RUNS_Pérez, Cleveland, 1; Sánchez, New York, 1; Cabrera, Detroit, 1; T.Hernández, Toronto, 1.

STOLEN BASES_Tauchman, New York, 2; Grossman, Detroit, 1.

PITCHING_Boyd, Detroit, 1-0; Romano, Toronto, 1-0.

ERA_Boyd, Detroit, 0.00; Cisnero, Detroit, 0.00; Dolis, Toronto, 0.00; Green, New York, 0.00; Karinchak, Cleveland, 0.00; Loaisiga, New York, 0.00; Merryweather, Toronto, 0.00; Nelson, New York, 0.00; Norris, Detroit, 0.00; O’Day, New York, 0.00; Phelps, Toronto, 0.00; Romano, Toronto, 0.00; Shaw, Cleveland, 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 12; Cole, New York, 8; Ryu, Toronto, 5; Merryweather, Toronto, 3; Nelson, New York, 3; Boyd, Detroit, 2; Cisnero, Detroit, 2; Dolis, Toronto, 2; Romano, Toronto, 2; 6 tied at 1.

