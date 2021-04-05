On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 5:43 pm
1 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mullins, Baltimore, .692; Mercedes, Chicago, .643; Arraez, Minnesota, .500; Bregman, Houston, .500; Gallo, Texas, .500; Martinez, Boston, .500; Gurriel, Houston, .467; Merrifield, Kansas City, .462; M.Taylor, Kansas City, .462; Frazier, New York, .444.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 8; Brantley, Houston, 5; Dahl, Texas, 5; 11 tied at 4.

RBI_N.Lowe, Texas, 9; Tucker, Houston, 7; Walsh, Los Angeles, 6; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Mercedes, Chicago, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Bregman, Houston, 5; 11 tied at 4.

HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 9; Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Gurriel, Houston, 7; Altuve, Houston, 6; Arraez, Minnesota, 6; Brantley, Houston, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 6.

DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 4; Alberto, Kansas City, 3; Martinez, Boston, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Alvarez, Houston, 2; Dahl, Texas, 2; Frazier, New York, 2; Mercedes, Chicago, 2; Moore, Seattle, 2; Naylor, Cleveland, 2; Ev.White, Seattle, 2.

TRIPLES_Canha, Oakland, 1; W.Castro, Detroit, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Walsh, Los Angeles, 2; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 17 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Semien, Toronto, 2; Tauchman, New York, 2; 15 tied at 1.

PITCHING_25 tied at 1-0.

ERA_16 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Berríos, Minnesota, 12; Bieber, Cleveland, 12; Kikuchi, Seattle, 10; Cole, New York, 8; Giolito, Chicago, 8; Houck, Boston, 8; Luzardo, Oakland, 8; Lyles, Texas, 8; Cobb, Los Angeles, 7; McCullers Jr., Houston, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7.

