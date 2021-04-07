On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 3:07 pm
1 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .565; Mullins, Baltimore, .524; Martinez, Boston, .440; Lopez, Kansas City, .438; Bregman, Houston, .429; Grichuk, Toronto, .421; Vázquez, Boston, .421; Gurriel, Houston, .409; Merrifield, Kansas City, .400; Simmons, Minnesota, .400; M.Taylor, Kansas City, .400.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 9; Eaton, Chicago, 7; Dahl, Texas, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Vázquez, Boston, 6; 10 tied at 5.

RBI_N.Lowe, Texas, 14; Martinez, Boston, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 9; Tucker, Houston, 9; Baddoo, Detroit, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Walsh, Los Angeles, 7; Alvarez, Houston, 7; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 6; Bregman, Houston, 6; Mercedes, Chicago, 6.

HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 13; Martinez, Boston, 11; Mullins, Baltimore, 11; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Bregman, Houston, 9; Gurriel, Houston, 9; 9 tied at 8.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 4; Alberto, Kansas City, 3; Alvarez, Houston, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Mercedes, Chicago, 3; Moore, Seattle, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; 16 tied at 2.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 1; Canha, Oakland, 1; W.Castro, Detroit, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; N.Lowe, Texas, 3; Tucker, Houston, 3; 17 tied at 2.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 2; Moore, Seattle, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; Semien, Toronto, 2; Solak, Texas, 2; Tauchman, New York, 2; 19 tied at 1.

PITCHING_23 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Berríos, Minnesota, 0.00; Duffy, Kansas City, 0.00; Flexen, Seattle, 0.00; Junis, Kansas City, 0.00; M.King, New York, 0.00; Means, Baltimore, 0.00; Montgomery, New York, 0.00; Pineda, Minnesota, 0.00; Pivetta, Boston, 0.00; Plutko, Baltimore, 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 24; Cole, New York, 21; Giolito, Chicago, 18; Bundy, Los Angeles, 16; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 15; Berríos, Minnesota, 12; Eovaldi, Boston, 11; Maeda, Minnesota, 11; Boyd, Detroit, 10; Houck, Boston, 10; Kikuchi, Seattle, 10.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 Bootcamp for VA Schedules Increase Your...
4|7 Enabling Secure Data Recovery Within...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mesa Verde National Park designated as the world’s 100th International Dark Sky Park