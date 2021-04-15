On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .500; Cruz, Minnesota, .438; Gurriel, Houston, .429; Mullins, Baltimore, .422; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .390; Trout, Los Angeles, .381; Martinez, Boston, .378; Merrifield, Kansas City, .375; Bogaerts, Boston, .364; Simmons, Minnesota, .355.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 13; Altuve, Houston, 11; Bichette, Toronto, 11; Eaton, Chicago, 11; Martinez, Boston, 11; Verdugo, Boston, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; 6 tied at 9.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 15; Devers, Boston, 13; Franco, Baltimore, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Baddoo, Detroit, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; Lowrie, Oakland, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11; 8 tied at 10.

HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 19; Gurriel, Houston, 18; Martinez, Boston, 17; Bichette, Toronto, 16; Bogaerts, Boston, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Buxton, Minnesota, 15; Candelario, Detroit, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 15.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; Arroyo, Boston, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; 14 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 14 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; 10 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Benintendi, Kansas City, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; 13 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Cole, New York, 2-0; Civale, Cleveland, 2-0; Rodón, Chicago, 2-0; Gibson, Texas, 2-0; Matz, Toronto, 2-0; Duffy, Kansas City, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; Rodríguez, Boston, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; C.Valdez, Baltimore, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 0.00; Rodón, Chicago, 0.00; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.46; Duffy, Kansas City, 0.75; Matz, Toronto, 1.46; Cole, New York, 1.47; Boyd, Detroit, 1.86; Ryu, Toronto, 1.90; Eovaldi, Boston, 2.08; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.11.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 35; Cole, New York, 29; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 29; Giolito, Chicago, 26; Berríos, Minnesota, 25; Bundy, Los Angeles, 22; Ryu, Toronto, 19; Cobb, Los Angeles, 17; Lynn, Chicago, 17; Kikuchi, Seattle, 16; Maeda, Minnesota, 16; McCullers Jr., Houston, 16; Rodón, Chicago, 16.

