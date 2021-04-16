Trending:
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .476; Gurriel, Houston, .429; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .413; Cruz, Minnesota, .405; Mullins, Baltimore, .388; Trout, Los Angeles, .381; Martinez, Boston, .378; Bogaerts, Boston, .370; Merrifield, Kansas City, .364; Lowrie, Oakland, .348.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Eaton, Chicago, 11; Martinez, Boston, 11; Verdugo, Boston, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Lowrie, Oakland, 10; Merrifield, Kansas City, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 16; N.Lowe, Texas, 15; Devers, Boston, 13; Franco, Baltimore, 12; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Baddoo, Detroit, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; Verdugo, Boston, 11; Tucker, Houston, 11.

HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 19; Gurriel, Houston, 18; Bogaerts, Boston, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Martinez, Boston, 17; Bichette, Toronto, 16; Candelario, Detroit, 16; Lowrie, Oakland, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Arroyo, Boston, 6; Mullins, Baltimore, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; 15 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_W.Castro, Detroit, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 15 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; 11 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Benintendi, Kansas City, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; 16 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Cole, New York, 2-0; Rodón, Chicago, 2-0; Gibson, Texas, 2-0; Matz, Toronto, 2-0; Duffy, Kansas City, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; Rodríguez, Boston, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; C.Valdez, Baltimore, 2-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 2-0.

ERA_Rodón, Chicago, 0.00; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.46; Duffy, Kansas City, 0.75; Lynn, Chicago, 0.92; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.00; Cole, New York, 1.47; Junis, Kansas City, 1.50; Boyd, Detroit, 1.86; Ryu, Toronto, 1.90; Eovaldi, Boston, 2.08.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 35; Cole, New York, 29; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 29; Lynn, Chicago, 27; Giolito, Chicago, 26; Berríos, Minnesota, 25; Bundy, Los Angeles, 22; Ryu, Toronto, 19; Cobb, Los Angeles, 17; Pineda, Minnesota, 17.

