AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .429; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .412; Cruz, Minnesota, .390; Bogaerts, Boston, .389; Gurriel, Houston, .388; Trout, Los Angeles, .386; Mullins, Baltimore, .379; Martinez, Boston, .365; Lowrie, Oakland, .360; Walsh, Los Angeles, .341.
RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 17; Martinez, Boston, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 12; Eaton, Chicago, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Verdugo, Boston, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Haniger, Seattle, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; 6 tied at 10.
RBI_Martinez, Boston, 17; N.Lowe, Texas, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Franco, Baltimore, 14; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Verdugo, Boston, 12; Seager, Seattle, 12; 9 tied at 11.
HITS_Mullins, Baltimore, 22; Bogaerts, Boston, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; Mercedes, Chicago, 21; Haniger, Seattle, 20; Gurriel, Houston, 19; Martinez, Boston, 19; Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Candelario, Detroit, 17; Merrifield, Kansas City, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17.
DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Arroyo, Boston, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 5; Brantley, Houston, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; 17 tied at 4.
TRIPLES_W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 17 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS_Ramos, Detroit, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Martinez, Boston, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; 16 tied at 4.
STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Benintendi, Kansas City, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; 18 tied at 2.
PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.
ERA_Rodón, Chicago, 0.00; Dunning, Texas, 0.60; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.73; Lynn, Chicago, 0.92; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.00; Cole, New York, 1.47; Matz, Toronto, 1.47; Boyd, Detroit, 1.86; Ryu, Toronto, 1.90; Eovaldi, Boston, 2.08.
STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 48; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 36; Cole, New York, 29; Lynn, Chicago, 27; Giolito, Chicago, 26; Berríos, Minnesota, 25; Bundy, Los Angeles, 22; Wacha, Tampa Bay, 20; Heaney, Los Angeles, 19; Kikuchi, Seattle, 19; Ryu, Toronto, 19; Urquidy, Houston, 19.
