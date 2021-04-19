On Air: The Search for Accountability
By The Associated Press
April 19, 2021
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .404; Cruz, Minnesota, .390; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .389; Bogaerts, Boston, .386; Trout, Los Angeles, .386; Martinez, Boston, .383; Gurriel, Houston, .358; Mullins, Baltimore, .355; Walsh, Los Angeles, .341; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .340.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 18; Martinez, Boston, 15; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 12; Eaton, Chicago, 12; France, Seattle, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; K.Hernández, Boston, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Vázquez, Boston, 11; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 11.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 20; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; Eaton, Chicago, 14; Franco, Baltimore, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; Stanton, New York, 12; Lowrie, Oakland, 12; Mercedes, Chicago, 12; Seager, Seattle, 12.

HITS_Martinez, Boston, 23; Mercedes, Chicago, 23; Bogaerts, Boston, 22; Haniger, Seattle, 22; Mullins, Baltimore, 22; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; Gurriel, Houston, 19; Robert, Chicago, 19; Candelario, Detroit, 18; France, Seattle, 18; K.Hernández, Boston, 18; Lowrie, Oakland, 18; Verdugo, Boston, 18.

DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Robert, Chicago, 7; Arroyo, Boston, 6; Bogaerts, Boston, 6; Brantley, Houston, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Haniger, Seattle, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; 16 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Ramos, Detroit, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Perez, Kansas City, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; 16 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Benintendi, Kansas City, 3; Bichette, Toronto, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Straw, Houston, 3; 16 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.73; Lynn, Chicago, 0.92; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.00; Matz, Toronto, 1.47; Means, Baltimore, 1.52; Cole, New York, 1.82; Ryu, Toronto, 1.90; Boyd, Detroit, 2.03; Civale, Cleveland, 2.18; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 48; Cole, New York, 39; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 36; Lynn, Chicago, 27; Giolito, Chicago, 26; Berríos, Minnesota, 25; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Means, Baltimore, 23; Bundy, Los Angeles, 22; Wacha, Tampa Bay, 20.

