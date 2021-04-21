On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 4:06 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Bogaerts, Boston, .393; Mercedes, Chicago, .390; Trout, Los Angeles, .385; Martinez, Boston, .375; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .368; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .356; Cruz, Minnesota, .340; Gurriel, Houston, .339; Walsh, Los Angeles, .333; Mullins, Baltimore, .328.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 19; Martinez, Boston, 16; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Verdugo, Boston, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 13; Eaton, Chicago, 13; France, Seattle, 13; Haniger, Seattle, 13; Solak, Texas, 12.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 20; N.Lowe, Texas, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; Franco, Baltimore, 15; Eaton, Chicago, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; 10 tied at 12.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 24; Martinez, Boston, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 23; Mercedes, Chicago, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 22; Robert, Chicago, 22; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; 5 tied at 19.

DOUBLES_Robert, Chicago, 8; Arroyo, Boston, 7; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Mullins, Baltimore, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Brantley, Houston, 5; Franco, Baltimore, 5; Haniger, Seattle, 5; Naylor, Cleveland, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Verdugo, Boston, 5; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 5.

TRIPLES_W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 21 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Ramos, Detroit, 6; Martinez, Boston, 6; Luplow, Cleveland, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 5; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Perez, Kansas City, 5; Bichette, Toronto, 5; 17 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Anderson, Chicago, 3; Benintendi, Kansas City, 3; Bichette, Toronto, 3; Canha, Oakland, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Moore, Seattle, 3; Robert, Chicago, 3; Semien, Toronto, 3; Straw, Houston, 3.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Matz, Toronto, 3-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; 7 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Rodón, Chicago, 0.47; Duffy, Kansas City, 0.50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 0.73; Lynn, Chicago, 0.92; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.00; Matz, Toronto, 1.47; Means, Baltimore, 1.52; Cole, New York, 1.82; Boyd, Detroit, 2.03; Civale, Cleveland, 2.18.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 48; Cole, New York, 39; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 36; Berríos, Minnesota, 30; Bundy, Los Angeles, 28; Lynn, Chicago, 27; Giolito, Chicago, 26; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Rodón, Chicago, 24; Means, Baltimore, 23.

