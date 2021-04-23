AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Trout, Los Angeles, .393; Mercedes, Chicago, .390; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .381; Bogaerts, Boston, .378; Martinez, Boston, .368; Cruz, Minnesota, .352; Wendle, Tampa Bay, .343; Mullins, Baltimore, .333; Olson, Oakland, .328; Walsh, Los Angeles, .321.
RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 20; Martinez, Boston, 18; Haniger, Seattle, 16; Verdugo, Boston, 16; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Eaton, Chicago, 13; France, Seattle, 13; K.Hernández, Boston, 13; Solak, Texas, 13.
RBI_Martinez, Boston, 21; N.Lowe, Texas, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Olson, Oakland, 15; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 15; Franco, Baltimore, 15; Cruz, Minnesota, 14; Eaton, Chicago, 14; Stanton, New York, 14; C.Santana, Kansas City, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; J.Abreu, Chicago, 14.
HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 28; Martinez, Boston, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 24; Mullins, Baltimore, 24; Verdugo, Boston, 24; Mercedes, Chicago, 23; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 23; Robert, Chicago, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22.
DOUBLES_Martinez, Boston, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Arroyo, Boston, 7; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 7; Brantley, Houston, 6; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Haniger, Seattle, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6.
TRIPLES_Alberto, Kansas City, 2; Baddoo, Detroit, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; 19 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS_Martinez, Boston, 7; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Cruz, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Ramos, Detroit, 6; Devers, Boston, 6; 8 tied at 5.
STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Canha, Oakland, 4; Moore, Seattle, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Semien, Toronto, 4; Straw, Houston, 4; 7 tied at 3.
PITCHING_Matz, Toronto, 4-0; Civale, Cleveland, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Eovaldi, Boston, 3-1; Gibson, Texas, 2-0; Pivetta, Boston, 2-0; J.Guerra, Los Angeles, 2-0; Montero, Seattle, 2-0; C.Valdez, Baltimore, 2-0; Misiewicz, Seattle, 2-0.
ERA_Rodón, Chicago, 0.47; Duffy, Kansas City, 0.50; Lynn, Chicago, 0.92; Pineda, Minnesota, 1.00; Means, Baltimore, 1.52; Cole, New York, 1.82; Boyd, Detroit, 2.03; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Arihara, Texas, 2.21; Matz, Toronto, 2.31.
STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 48; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 46; Cole, New York, 39; Berríos, Minnesota, 30; Bundy, Los Angeles, 28; Lynn, Chicago, 27; Giolito, Chicago, 26; Matz, Toronto, 25; Eovaldi, Boston, 24; Rodón, Chicago, 24.
