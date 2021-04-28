Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 12:47 am
1 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .432; Trout, Los Angeles, .431; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .360; Mullins, Baltimore, .356; Bogaerts, Boston, .353; Martinez, Boston, .353; Gurriel, Houston, .349; Brantley, Houston, .338; Cruz, Minnesota, .329; Walsh, Los Angeles, .329.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 23; Martinez, Boston, 19; France, Seattle, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Solak, Texas, 17; Verdugo, Boston, 17; Bichette, Toronto, 16; Eaton, Chicago, 16; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 16.

RBI_Martinez, Boston, 21; N.Lowe, Texas, 21; Seager, Seattle, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; C.Santana, Kansas City, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Eaton, Chicago, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; 6 tied at 17.

HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 32; Mullins, Baltimore, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 30; Martinez, Boston, 30; Gurriel, Houston, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; France, Seattle, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; Solak, Texas, 27; 5 tied at 26.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 8; France, Seattle, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Alvarez, Houston, 7; Arroyo, Boston, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; Naylor, Cleveland, 7; Seager, Seattle, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 7.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Lopez, Kansas City, 2; Madrigal, Chicago, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Solak, Texas, 7; 8 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Semien, Toronto, 5; Benintendi, Kansas City, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Moore, Seattle, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Straw, Houston, 4.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Matz, Toronto, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Javier, Houston, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Cole, New York, 3-1; Manaea, Oakland, 3-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 3-1.

ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.39; Means, Baltimore, 1.50; Cole, New York, 1.71; Boyd, Detroit, 1.82; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Gibson, Texas, 2.31; Matz, Toronto, 2.31; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.42; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.48; Ryu, Toronto, 2.60.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 57; Cole, New York, 50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 46; Bundy, Los Angeles, 34; Berríos, Minnesota, 33; Giolito, Chicago, 33; Heaney, Los Angeles, 29; Luzardo, Oakland, 29; Means, Baltimore, 29; Manaea, Oakland, 28.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 TOC Annual Institute
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors and civilians at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka recite oath during naturalization ceremony