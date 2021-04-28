AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .432; Trout, Los Angeles, .431; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .360; Mullins, Baltimore, .356; Bogaerts, Boston, .353; Martinez, Boston, .353; Gurriel, Houston, .349; Brantley, Houston, .338; Cruz, Minnesota, .329; Walsh, Los Angeles, .329.
RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 23; Martinez, Boston, 19; France, Seattle, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Solak, Texas, 17; Verdugo, Boston, 17; Bichette, Toronto, 16; Eaton, Chicago, 16; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 16.
RBI_Martinez, Boston, 21; N.Lowe, Texas, 21; Seager, Seattle, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; C.Santana, Kansas City, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Eaton, Chicago, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; 6 tied at 17.
HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 32; Mullins, Baltimore, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 30; Martinez, Boston, 30; Gurriel, Houston, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; France, Seattle, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; Solak, Texas, 27; 5 tied at 26.
DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 8; France, Seattle, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Alvarez, Houston, 7; Arroyo, Boston, 7; Haniger, Seattle, 7; Naylor, Cleveland, 7; Seager, Seattle, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 7.
TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Lopez, Kansas City, 2; Madrigal, Chicago, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 2; 16 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 7; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Solak, Texas, 7; 8 tied at 6.
STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Semien, Toronto, 5; Benintendi, Kansas City, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Moore, Seattle, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4; Straw, Houston, 4.
PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; Matz, Toronto, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Javier, Houston, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Cole, New York, 3-1; Manaea, Oakland, 3-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 3-1.
ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.39; Means, Baltimore, 1.50; Cole, New York, 1.71; Boyd, Detroit, 1.82; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.05; Gibson, Texas, 2.31; Matz, Toronto, 2.31; Pineda, Minnesota, 2.42; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.48; Ryu, Toronto, 2.60.
STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 57; Cole, New York, 50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 46; Bundy, Los Angeles, 34; Berríos, Minnesota, 33; Giolito, Chicago, 33; Heaney, Los Angeles, 29; Luzardo, Oakland, 29; Means, Baltimore, 29; Manaea, Oakland, 28.
