AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .432; Trout, Los Angeles, .420; Bogaerts, Boston, .348; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .346; Gurriel, Houston, .344; Mullins, Baltimore, .340; Cruz, Minnesota, .338; Martinez, Boston, .337; Walsh, Los Angeles, .329; Solak, Texas, .319.
RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 24; Martinez, Boston, 19; Solak, Texas, 18; Bichette, Toronto, 17; France, Seattle, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Verdugo, Boston, 17; 6 tied at 16.
RBI_N.Lowe, Texas, 22; Martinez, Boston, 21; Seager, Seattle, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; C.Santana, Kansas City, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Eaton, Chicago, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; 7 tied at 17.
HITS_Mullins, Baltimore, 33; Mercedes, Chicago, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; Gurriel, Houston, 31; Martinez, Boston, 30; Solak, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; France, Seattle, 28; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 27; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.
DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Seager, Seattle, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; France, Seattle, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 8; 7 tied at 7.
TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Lopez, Kansas City, 2; Madrigal, Chicago, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 2; 16 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Solak, Texas, 7; 9 tied at 6.
STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Semien, Toronto, 6; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Straw, Houston, 5; Benintendi, Kansas City, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Moore, Seattle, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4.
PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Matz, Toronto, 4-1; Pivetta, Boston, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Javier, Houston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 3-1; Cole, New York, 3-1; Manaea, Oakland, 3-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 3-1.
ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.39; Means, Baltimore, 1.50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.67; Cole, New York, 1.71; Boyd, Detroit, 1.82; Happ, Minnesota, 1.96; Gibson, Texas, 2.31; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.48; Ryu, Toronto, 2.60; Pivetta, Boston, 2.81.
STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 57; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 56; Cole, New York, 50; Bassitt, Oakland, 36; Bundy, Los Angeles, 34; Berríos, Minnesota, 33; Giolito, Chicago, 33; Heaney, Los Angeles, 29; Luzardo, Oakland, 29; Means, Baltimore, 29.
