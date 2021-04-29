Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 12:56 am
1 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .432; Trout, Los Angeles, .420; Bogaerts, Boston, .348; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .346; Gurriel, Houston, .344; Mullins, Baltimore, .340; Cruz, Minnesota, .338; Martinez, Boston, .337; Walsh, Los Angeles, .329; Solak, Texas, .319.

RUNS_Canha, Oakland, 24; Martinez, Boston, 19; Solak, Texas, 18; Bichette, Toronto, 17; France, Seattle, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 17; Verdugo, Boston, 17; 6 tied at 16.

RBI_N.Lowe, Texas, 22; Martinez, Boston, 21; Seager, Seattle, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; C.Santana, Kansas City, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Eaton, Chicago, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; 7 tied at 17.

HITS_Mullins, Baltimore, 33; Mercedes, Chicago, 32; Bogaerts, Boston, 31; Gurriel, Houston, 31; Martinez, Boston, 30; Solak, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; France, Seattle, 28; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 27; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 10; Martinez, Boston, 10; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Seager, Seattle, 9; Buxton, Minnesota, 8; France, Seattle, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 8; 7 tied at 7.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 3; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; W.Castro, Detroit, 2; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Laureano, Oakland, 2; Lopez, Kansas City, 2; Madrigal, Chicago, 2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Martinez, Boston, 7; Solak, Texas, 7; 9 tied at 6.

STOLEN BASES_Laureano, Oakland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 8; Semien, Toronto, 6; E.Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Straw, Houston, 5; Benintendi, Kansas City, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 4; Moore, Seattle, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Robert, Chicago, 4.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 4-0; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 4-0; Matz, Toronto, 4-1; Pivetta, Boston, 3-0; Rodón, Chicago, 3-0; Javier, Houston, 3-0; Petit, Oakland, 3-0; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 3-1; Cole, New York, 3-1; Manaea, Oakland, 3-1; Duffy, Kansas City, 3-1.

ERA_Duffy, Kansas City, 0.39; Means, Baltimore, 1.50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 1.67; Cole, New York, 1.71; Boyd, Detroit, 1.82; Happ, Minnesota, 1.96; Gibson, Texas, 2.31; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.48; Ryu, Toronto, 2.60; Pivetta, Boston, 2.81.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 57; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 56; Cole, New York, 50; Bassitt, Oakland, 36; Bundy, Los Angeles, 34; Berríos, Minnesota, 33; Giolito, Chicago, 33; Heaney, Los Angeles, 29; Luzardo, Oakland, 29; Means, Baltimore, 29.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress