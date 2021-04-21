On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Maldonado, Astros agree to contract for ’22 adding $5.5M

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 2:11 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Catcher Martín Maldonado and the Houston Astros have agreed to a $5.5 million, one-year contract for 2022.

The deal announced Wednesday includes a $5 million salary for 2022 and a $5 million team option for 2023 with a $500,000 buyout. The 2023 salary would become guaranteed if Maldonado plays in 90 or more games this year.

His contract provides that he get a hotel suite on road trips plus award bonuses.

Maldonado is making $3.5 million in 2021, the second season of a $7 million, two-year contract. His 2020 pay was reduced to about $1.296 million by the coronavirus pandemic.

A Gold Glove winner in 2017, the 34-year-old Maldonado is 3 for 34 (.088) with no RBIs in 37 plate appearances this season. He has a .216 career average with 69 homers and 244 RBIs.

The Astros credit him for helping 15 rookie pitchers last season, including 10 who made their major league debuts.

He would have been eligible for free agency after the World Series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

