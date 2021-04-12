Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mariners and Orioles rained out, twin-bill set for Tuesday

By PATRICK STEVENS
April 12, 2021 8:51 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — The series opener between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles was rained out Monday night.

The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 4:05 p.m.

The teams waited through a rain delay of more than 90 minutes before the opener of the four-game series was postponed.

Seattle was scheduled to start left-hander Justus Sheffield on Monday and fellow southpaw Nick Margevicius on Tuesday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Right-hander Dean Kremer was Baltimore’s scheduled starter on Monday, while lefty John Means was originally listed as Tuesday’s starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fort McCoy hosted a Make a Wish Foundation event for 8-year-old Miguel Garcia