Mariners take 4-game slide into matchup with Astros

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (13-12, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (13-11, second in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.70 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Astros: Luis Garcia (0-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Astros are 13-6 against teams from the AL West. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .323 is third in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the club with an OBP of .456.

The Mariners are 2-4 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle is slugging .370 as a unit. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a slugging percentage of .515.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-5. Joe Smith earned his first victory and Myles Straw went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Houston. Rafael Montero took his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gurriel leads the Astros with 31 hits and has 16 RBIs.

Ty France leads the Mariners with 27 hits and is batting .303.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .180 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Yordan Alvarez: (health protocols).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (undisclosed), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

