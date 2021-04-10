Trending:
Marlins take 4-game skid into matchup with Mets

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 3:05 am
Miami Marlins (1-6) vs. New York Mets (2-2)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: TBD Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins enter the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Mets finished 17-23 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. New York averaged 9.2 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 7 total triples last season.

The Marlins went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Miami pitchers had a WHIP of 1.45 last season while striking out 7.5 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin), Jorge Alfaro: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

