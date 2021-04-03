MASTERS ’21: A trivia quiz for the ages at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — How well do you know the Masters? Try this trivia quiz:

1. Name the player who finished runner-up at the Masters to Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods

a. Tom Lehman

b. Tom Kite

c. Jay Haas

2. Who holds the 72-hole record at the Masters?

a. Dustin Johnson

b. Tiger Woods

c. Jordan Spieth

3. What previously was located on the land that is now Augusta National Golf Club?

a. Waffle House

b. Church of the Most Holy Trinity

c. Fruitland Nurseries

4. Which player holds the record for 11 consecutive rounds under par at the Masters?

a. Jordan Spieth

b. Raymond Floyd

c. Dustin Johnson

5. The best score at the Masters by an amateur was 66. Who shot it?

a. Ken Venturi

b. Tiger Woods

c. Billy Joe Patton

6. Who holds the Masters record for largest final-round comeback?

a. Jack Nicklaus

b. Jack Burke Jr.

c. Nick Faldo

7. Who was the first foreign-born player to win the Masters?

a. Gary Player

b. Herman Keiser

c. Henry Picard

8. Who is the youngest Masters champion?

a. Jordan Spieth

b. Gene Sarazen

c. Tiger Woods

9. Who has finished runner-up at the Masters the most times without ever winning?

a. Greg Norman

b. Tom Weiskopf

c. Chris DiMarco

10. Which Masters champion has gone the most years between victories?

a. Jack Nicklaus

b. Sam Snead

c. Tiger Woods

11. Three players have won the Par 3 Contest and went on to win their first major later that year. Name the most recent.

a. Jimmy Walker

b. Francesco Molinari

c. Tom Kite

12. Who was the first player with a 63 at the Masters?

a. Greg Norman

b. Thomas Bjorn

c. Nick Price

13. Which former British Open champion has never broken par in any round at the Masters?

a. Bobby Jones

b. Ben Curtis

c. John Daly

14. Who won the first Masters?

a. Gene Sarazen

b. Horton Smith

c. Craig Wood

15. Name the player who set the Masters record by making 11 birdies in one round.

a. John Huston

b. Johnny Miller

c. Anthony Kim

16. Name the only player who had the low score in three of four rounds at the Masters?

a. Dustin Johnson

b. Scott Hoch

c. Greg Norman

17. What did the three Masters victories by Nick Faldo have in common?

a. He trailed by at least three shots going into the final round

b. He never spoke to anyone

c. He had the same caddie.

18. Who is the only Masters champion to start the final round outside the top 10?

a. Nick Faldo

b. Art Wall Jr.

c. Bob Goalby

ANSWERS

1. b

2. a

3. c

4. c

5. a

6. b

7. a

8. c

9. b

10. c

11. a

12. c

13. a

14. b

15. c

16. a

17. a

18. b

