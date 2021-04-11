Trending:
Sports News

Masters Leaders Cards

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 8:35 pm
Sunday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72
Final Round
Par out 454 343 454-36
Hideki Matsuyama 544 343 443-34
Will Zalatoris 345 343 444-34
Jordan Spieth 544 354 453-37
Xander Schauffele 445 463 344-37

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—288
Hideki Matsuyama 444 446 445-39-73—278
Will Zalatoris 544 544 334-36-70—279
Jordan Spieth 343 435 335-33-70—281
Xander Schauffele 442 434 644-35-72—281

