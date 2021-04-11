Masters Leaders Cards

Sunday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Yardage: 7,475; Par: 72 Final Round Par out 454 343 454-36 Hideki Matsuyama 544 343 443-34 Will Zalatoris 345 343 444-34 Jordan Spieth 544 354 453-37 Xander Schauffele 445 463 344-37

___

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—288 Hideki Matsuyama 444 446 445-39-73—278 Will Zalatoris 544 544 334-36-70—279 Jordan Spieth 343 435 335-33-70—281 Xander Schauffele 442 434 644-35-72—281

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.