On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mavericks’ Doncic to miss game at Detroit with elbow issue

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 5:51 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is out for Thursday night’s game at Detroit because of a left elbow issue.

Coach Rick Carlisle said Dorian Finney-Smith (left leg) is also out, but Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle) and Josh Richardson (right hamstring) are available.

Detroit is without several players, including Jerami Grant (right knee), Mason Plumlee (rest) and Wayne Ellington (calf).

Doncic is third in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game. He is coming off a 39-point performance in a win over Golden State on Tuesday night.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

This will be the sixth game he’s missed this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress