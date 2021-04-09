Trending:
McDavid and the Oilers visit the Flames

By The Associated Press
April 9, 2021 4:05 am
1 min read
      

Edmonton Oilers (25-14-2, second in the North Division) vs. Calgary Flames (16-21-3, sixth in the North Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Calgary. He’s first in the league with 69 points, scoring 23 goals and totaling 46 assists.

The Flames are 16-21-3 against the rest of their division. Calgary has given up 26 power-play goals, killing 80% of opponent chances.

The Oilers are 25-14-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks sixth in the Nhl averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by McDavid with 23.

In their last meeting on April 2, Edmonton won 3-2. Leon Draisaitl recorded a team-high 2 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 33 points, scoring nine goals and registering 24 assists. Mark Giordano has three goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-23 in 41 games this season. McDavid has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8-0, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Oilers: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

