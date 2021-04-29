Trending:
Medina leads New York City FC against Philadelphia after 2-goal showing

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 3:05 am
New York City FC (1-1-0) vs. Philadelphia Union (0-1-1)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Medina leads New York City FC into a matchup with Philadelphia after a two-goal showing against FC Cincinnati.

The Union went 14-4-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 10-0-1 at home. Philadelphia scored 49 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 25.

New York City FC compiled a 12-8-3 record overall a season ago while finishing 5-5-3 in road matches. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season and had 29 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jack de Vries (injured), Cory Burke (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

New York City FC: Heber (injured), Tony Rocha (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

