Miami 3, Baltimore 0

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|9
|3
|
|Hays cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lakins Sr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|León c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Tate p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmermann p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sulser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruiz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Miami
|000
|030
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Baltimore 1, Miami 0. LOB_Baltimore 4, Miami 7. 2B_Franco (5), Aguilar (3). SB_Chisholm Jr. (4), Mountcastle (2). S_Rogers (2).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann L,1-2
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Sulser
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tate
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers W,2-1
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Floro H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Sulser.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:42. A_4,028 (36,742).
Comments