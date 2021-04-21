Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Baltimore Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 30 3 9 3 Hays cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 2 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 2 1 0 0 Mountcastle lf 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 2 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Duvall rf 4 0 1 1 Severino c 3 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss 3 0 1 0 Brinson cf 4 0 1 0 Urías 2b 3 0 0 0 Berti 3b 4 0 1 0 Lakins Sr. p 0 0 0 0 León c 3 1 2 0 Tate p 0 0 0 0 Rogers p 2 0 0 0 McKenna rf 2 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Mullins ph-cf 1 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Zimmermann p 2 0 0 0 Sulser p 0 0 0 0 Ruiz 2b 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 000 000 000 — 0 Miami 000 030 00x — 3

DP_Baltimore 1, Miami 0. LOB_Baltimore 4, Miami 7. 2B_Franco (5), Aguilar (3). SB_Chisholm Jr. (4), Mountcastle (2). S_Rogers (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Zimmermann L,1-2 4 2-3 6 3 3 2 4 Sulser 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 2 Lakins Sr. 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Tate 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Miami Rogers W,2-1 7 4 0 0 1 8 Floro H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 García S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Sulser.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:42. A_4,028 (36,742).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.