On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 4:13 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 30 3 9 3
Hays cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 2 0
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 2 1 0 0
Mountcastle lf 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 2
Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Duvall rf 4 0 1 1
Severino c 3 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0
Galvis ss 3 0 1 0 Brinson cf 4 0 1 0
Urías 2b 3 0 0 0 Berti 3b 4 0 1 0
Lakins Sr. p 0 0 0 0 León c 3 1 2 0
Tate p 0 0 0 0 Rogers p 2 0 0 0
McKenna rf 2 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
Mullins ph-cf 1 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0
Zimmermann p 2 0 0 0
Sulser p 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 2b 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 000 000 0
Miami 000 030 00x 3

DP_Baltimore 1, Miami 0. LOB_Baltimore 4, Miami 7. 2B_Franco (5), Aguilar (3). SB_Chisholm Jr. (4), Mountcastle (2). S_Rogers (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Zimmermann L,1-2 4 2-3 6 3 3 2 4
Sulser 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 2
Lakins Sr. 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Tate 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Miami
Rogers W,2-1 7 4 0 0 1 8
Floro H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
García S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Sulser.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

T_2:42. A_4,028 (36,742).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|20 SMi’s 12th Annual Air Mission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA building in DC illuminated by green lights to signal the importance of preserving the environment