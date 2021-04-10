Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 1 15 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Marte cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .333 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .320 Cooper rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .150 Sierra rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Anderson 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .160 Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .200 Rojas ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .269 Wallach c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .231 Rogers p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Duvall ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .136 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 0 3 0 2 13 Nimmo cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .412 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .211 Smith lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .267 McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .176 McNeil 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .077 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .214 deGrom p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .600 b-Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Miami 010 000 002_3 8 1 New York 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-doubled for Floro in the 8th. b-lined out for deGrom in the 8th.

E_Wallach (2). LOB_Miami 5, New York 4. 2B_Wallach (1), Duvall (1), Marte (2), Nimmo (3). HR_Chisholm Jr. (1), off deGrom. RBIs_Chisholm Jr. (2), Aguilar (4), Rojas (3). SB_Marte (2). CS_Lindor (1). S_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Anderson, Dickerson, Wallach); New York 3 (Alonso 2, Villar). RISP_Miami 2 for 6; New York 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_McCann.

DP_Miami 1 (Anderson, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rogers, W, 1-1 6 3 0 0 2 10 82 1.80 Floro, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Bleier, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.60 García, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.80

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, L, 0-1 8 5 1 1 0 14 95 0.64 Díaz 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 15 10.80 Familia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:36. A_8,419 (41,922).

