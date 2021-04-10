On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 4:02 pm
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 1 15
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Marte cf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .333
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .320
Cooper rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .150
Sierra rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Anderson 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .160
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .200
Rojas ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .269
Wallach c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .231
Rogers p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Duvall ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .136
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 0 3 0 2 13
Nimmo cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .412
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .176
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143
Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .211
Smith lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .267
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .176
McNeil 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .077
Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .214
deGrom p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .600
b-Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami 010 000 002_3 8 1
New York 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-doubled for Floro in the 8th. b-lined out for deGrom in the 8th.

E_Wallach (2). LOB_Miami 5, New York 4. 2B_Wallach (1), Duvall (1), Marte (2), Nimmo (3). HR_Chisholm Jr. (1), off deGrom. RBIs_Chisholm Jr. (2), Aguilar (4), Rojas (3). SB_Marte (2). CS_Lindor (1). S_Lindor.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Anderson, Dickerson, Wallach); New York 3 (Alonso 2, Villar). RISP_Miami 2 for 6; New York 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_McCann.

DP_Miami 1 (Anderson, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rogers, W, 1-1 6 3 0 0 2 10 82 1.80
Floro, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Bleier, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.60
García, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.80
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, L, 0-1 8 5 1 1 0 14 95 0.64
Díaz 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 15 10.80
Familia 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:36. A_8,419 (41,922).

