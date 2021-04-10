Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|1
|15
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.320
|Cooper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.150
|Sierra rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Wallach c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Rogers p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|2
|13
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.412
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|McNeil 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.077
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|b-Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miami
|010
|000
|002_3
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
a-doubled for Floro in the 8th. b-lined out for deGrom in the 8th.
E_Wallach (2). LOB_Miami 5, New York 4. 2B_Wallach (1), Duvall (1), Marte (2), Nimmo (3). HR_Chisholm Jr. (1), off deGrom. RBIs_Chisholm Jr. (2), Aguilar (4), Rojas (3). SB_Marte (2). CS_Lindor (1). S_Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Anderson, Dickerson, Wallach); New York 3 (Alonso 2, Villar). RISP_Miami 2 for 6; New York 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lindor. GIDP_McCann.
DP_Miami 1 (Anderson, Chisholm Jr., Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, W, 1-1
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|82
|1.80
|Floro, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Bleier, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.60
|García, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.80
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, L, 0-1
|8
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|14
|95
|0.64
|Díaz
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|10.80
|Familia
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:36. A_8,419 (41,922).
