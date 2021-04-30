On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Miami visits Washington, looks to build on Alcantara’s strong showing

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 3:07 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (11-13, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (9-12, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Nationals: Joe Ross (2-1, 4.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara threw seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with four strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Nationals are 2-4 against NL East opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .317.

The Marlins are 4-2 against the rest of their division. Miami has hit 21 home runs as a team this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with five, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with six home runs and is batting .317.

Aguilar is second on the Marlins with 23 hits and is batting .295.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by six runs

Marlins: 4-6, .204 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Juan Soto: (shoulder).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Corey Dickerson: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (foot), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Brian Anderson: (oblique), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

