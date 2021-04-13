On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Michigan State F Thomas Kithier enters transfer portal

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 6:25 pm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier has entered the transfer portal.

Kither made the announcement on Tuesday, saying he plans to graduate in May.

He started 14 games last season as a junior and played in 26 games, averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Kithier averaged two-plus points in 86 games over three seasons.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says he will help Kithier explore his options.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

