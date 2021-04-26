On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Millman overcomes Popyrin in 3 hours to open Munich Open

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 2:52 pm
< a min read
      

MUNICH (AP) — John Millman won an all-Australian match against Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-5 to move into the second round of the Munich Open on Monday.

The eighth-seeded Millman saved 13 of 15 break points as he needed almost three hours to overcome Popyrin.

Millman is coming off three consecutive second-round losses since the European clay season began, and will face Guido Pella in the second round. Pella was leading 6-0, 2-0 in his first-round match with Egor Gerasimov when the Belarusian retired.

Lucky loser Ricardas Berankis earned a second-round meeting with top-seeded Alexander Zverev after beating wild card Maximilian Marterer 7-6 (10), 6-3.

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Federico Coria will take on third-seeded Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev after beating Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in a match which saw seven consecutive breaks of serve in the first set.

Qualifier Ilya Ivashka upset Emil Ruusuvuori 6-1, 6-2 to move to an 8-2 record on clay this season, including qualifying matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard members donate uniform shoes to help others put best foot forward