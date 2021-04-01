Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|10
|4
|7
|17
|
|Arraez lf-3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.400
|Donaldson 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Cave lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Sanó 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.600
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.333
|Garver c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Maeda p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Duffey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Cruz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stashak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Garlick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Colomé p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Astudillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Dobnak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|6
|11
|6
|2
|9
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Hiura 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Yelich lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|García rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.500
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cain cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Narváez c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Urías ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Woodruff p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Bradley Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Yardley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Feyereisen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lindblom p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Robertson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|002
|100
|200
|0_5
|10
|2
|Milwaukee
|001
|010
|003
|1_6
|11
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Woodruff in the 4th. b-grounded out for Urías in the 5th. c-pinch hit for Duffey in the 6th. d-flied out for Peralta in the 6th. e-grounded out for Stashak in the 7th. f-flied out for Lindblom in the 9th. g-struck out for Colomé in the 10th.
E_Simmons (1), Colomé (1). LOB_Minnesota 13, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Donaldson (1), Kepler (1), Shaw (1). 3B_Kepler (1). HR_Buxton (1), off Yardley. RBIs_Kepler (1), Arraez (1), Buxton 2 (2), Shaw 3 (3), Narváez (1), Yelich (1), Arcia (1). SB_Buxton (1). S_Maeda.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Kepler, Garver, Sanó 2, Cave); Milwaukee 6 (Urías, Cain 2, Hiura, Vogelbach). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 12; Milwaukee 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Polanco, García.
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|4
|1-3
|6
|2
|1
|2
|5
|88
|2.08
|Duffey
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Stashak, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Rogers, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Robles, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Colomé, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Dobnak, L, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|4
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|78
|6.75
|Peralta
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|53
|0.00
|Yardley
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|18.00
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0.00
|Lindblom
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
|Hader, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-1. HBP_Maeda (Yelich), Colomé (Wong). WP_Woodruff, Hader.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_4:14. A_11,740 (41,900).
