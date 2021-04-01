Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 10 4 7 17 Arraez lf-3b 5 0 2 1 1 1 .400 Donaldson 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Cave lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .000 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Sanó 1b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .250 Kepler rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .600 Buxton cf 3 1 1 2 2 2 .333 Garver c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Simmons ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .500 Maeda p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Duffey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Cruz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Stashak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Garlick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Colomé p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Astudillo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Dobnak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 6 11 6 2 9 Wong 2b 3 2 1 0 1 2 .333 Hiura 1b 5 1 0 0 0 2 .000 Yelich lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .500 García rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .400 Shaw 3b 4 0 2 3 1 0 .500 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cain cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200 Narváez c 5 0 2 1 0 1 .400 Urías ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Arcia ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Woodruff p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-McKinney ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Bradley Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Yardley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Feyereisen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lindblom p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Robertson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Minnesota 002 100 200 0_5 10 2 Milwaukee 001 010 003 1_6 11 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Woodruff in the 4th. b-grounded out for Urías in the 5th. c-pinch hit for Duffey in the 6th. d-flied out for Peralta in the 6th. e-grounded out for Stashak in the 7th. f-flied out for Lindblom in the 9th. g-struck out for Colomé in the 10th.

E_Simmons (1), Colomé (1). LOB_Minnesota 13, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Donaldson (1), Kepler (1), Shaw (1). 3B_Kepler (1). HR_Buxton (1), off Yardley. RBIs_Kepler (1), Arraez (1), Buxton 2 (2), Shaw 3 (3), Narváez (1), Yelich (1), Arcia (1). SB_Buxton (1). S_Maeda.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Kepler, Garver, Sanó 2, Cave); Milwaukee 6 (Urías, Cain 2, Hiura, Vogelbach). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 12; Milwaukee 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Polanco, García.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda 4 1-3 6 2 1 2 5 88 2.08 Duffey 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Stashak, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Rogers, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Robles, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Colomé, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 0 0 0 17 0.00 Dobnak, L, 0-1 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 0.00

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff 4 6 3 3 2 5 78 6.75 Peralta 2 2 0 0 3 6 53 0.00 Yardley 1 2 2 2 0 0 18 18.00 Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00 Lindblom 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00 Hader, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-1. HBP_Maeda (Yelich), Colomé (Wong). WP_Woodruff, Hader.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_4:14. A_11,740 (41,900).

