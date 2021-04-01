Trending:
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5

By The Associated Press
April 1, 2021 7:06 pm
1 min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 5 10 4 7 17
Arraez lf-3b 5 0 2 1 1 1 .400
Donaldson 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Cave lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .000
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Sanó 1b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .250
Kepler rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .600
Buxton cf 3 1 1 2 2 2 .333
Garver c 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Simmons ss 4 1 2 0 1 1 .500
Maeda p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Duffey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Cruz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Stashak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Garlick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colomé p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Astudillo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Dobnak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 6 11 6 2 9
Wong 2b 3 2 1 0 1 2 .333
Hiura 1b 5 1 0 0 0 2 .000
Yelich lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .500
García rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .400
Shaw 3b 4 0 2 3 1 0 .500
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cain cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .200
Narváez c 5 0 2 1 0 1 .400
Urías ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arcia ss 2 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Woodruff p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-McKinney ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Bradley Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Yardley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Feyereisen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lindblom p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Robertson ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Minnesota 002 100 200 0_5 10 2
Milwaukee 001 010 003 1_6 11 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Woodruff in the 4th. b-grounded out for Urías in the 5th. c-pinch hit for Duffey in the 6th. d-flied out for Peralta in the 6th. e-grounded out for Stashak in the 7th. f-flied out for Lindblom in the 9th. g-struck out for Colomé in the 10th.

E_Simmons (1), Colomé (1). LOB_Minnesota 13, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Donaldson (1), Kepler (1), Shaw (1). 3B_Kepler (1). HR_Buxton (1), off Yardley. RBIs_Kepler (1), Arraez (1), Buxton 2 (2), Shaw 3 (3), Narváez (1), Yelich (1), Arcia (1). SB_Buxton (1). S_Maeda.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 7 (Kepler, Garver, Sanó 2, Cave); Milwaukee 6 (Urías, Cain 2, Hiura, Vogelbach). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 12; Milwaukee 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Polanco, García.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda 4 1-3 6 2 1 2 5 88 2.08
Duffey 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Stashak, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Rogers, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Robles, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Colomé, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 0 0 0 17 0.00
Dobnak, L, 0-1 0 1 1 0 0 0 3 0.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff 4 6 3 3 2 5 78 6.75
Peralta 2 2 0 0 3 6 53 0.00
Yardley 1 2 2 2 0 0 18 18.00
Feyereisen 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00
Lindblom 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00
Hader, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 2-1. HBP_Maeda (Yelich), Colomé (Wong). WP_Woodruff, Hader.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_4:14. A_11,740 (41,900).

