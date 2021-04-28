Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2

Minnesota Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 10 13 10 Totals 32 2 5 2 Buxton cf 5 2 5 1 Hernandez 2b 4 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 4 1 1 1 Luplow cf 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 2 2 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 5 2 1 2 Bauers 1b 1 0 1 0 Garver c 5 2 2 3 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Rooker rf 5 0 0 0 E.Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 Astudillo 1b 4 1 1 1 A.Rosario ss 4 2 2 1 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Naylor rf 3 0 0 0 Kirilloff lf 4 1 1 0 Chang 1b-3b 3 0 0 1 Hedges c 3 0 0 0

Minnesota 421 010 200 — 10 Cleveland 010 010 000 — 2

E_Ramírez (4). DP_Minnesota 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Buxton 2 (8), A.Rosario (2). HR_Buxton (8), Donaldson (2), Polanco (1), Astudillo (2), Garver 2 (4), A.Rosario (2). SB_Buxton (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Happ W,2-0 7 4 2 2 1 3 Dobnak 2 1 0 0 0 3

Cleveland Allen L,1-4 1 1-3 5 6 6 1 1 Stephan 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 Hentges 3 5 3 2 0 2 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 1 Maton 1 1 0 0 0 0 Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hentges pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Allen.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:00. A_5,903 (34,788).

