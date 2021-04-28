Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2

|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|10
|13
|10
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Buxton cf
|5
|2
|5
|1
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Luplow cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Polanco 2b
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Bauers 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Garver c
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rooker rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Astudillo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|A.Rosario ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kirilloff lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chang 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|421
|010
|200
|—
|10
|Cleveland
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Ramírez (4). DP_Minnesota 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Buxton 2 (8), A.Rosario (2). HR_Buxton (8), Donaldson (2), Polanco (1), Astudillo (2), Garver 2 (4), A.Rosario (2). SB_Buxton (2).
|Minnesota
|Happ W,2-0
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Dobnak
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cleveland
|Allen L,1-4
|1
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|1
|Stephan
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hentges
|3
|
|5
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Wittgren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Hentges pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Allen.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:00. A_5,903 (34,788).
