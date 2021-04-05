Minnesota 15, Detroit 6

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|15
|14
|14
|11
|13
|
|Arraez 3b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.538
|Astudillo 3b-2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.600
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.118
|a-Garver ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Cruz dh
|6
|3
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.500
|Kepler rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.313
|1-Garlick pr-rf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Rooker lf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.125
|Cave cf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Sanó 1b-3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.133
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.250
|Simmons ss
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1
|.417
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|6
|1
|6
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Jones lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|H.Castro p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mazara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Reyes rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.111
|Schoop 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Ramos c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Baddoo cf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.429
|Minnesota
|150
|052
|200_15
|14
|0
|Detroit
|000
|010
|005_6
|8
|1
a-struck out for Polanco in the 8th.
1-ran for Kepler in the 6th.
E_Mazara (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Astudillo 2 (2), Cruz (1), Kepler (2), Garlick (1), Ramos (1). HR_Cruz (1), off Ureña; Cruz (2), off Farmer; Ramos (1), off Shoemaker; Reyes (1), off Dobnak; Baddoo (2), off Dobnak. RBIs_Polanco (1), Cruz 5 (6), Simmons 2 (3), Astudillo 2 (2), Kepler (5), Jeffers (1), Garlick (1), Rooker (1), Ramos (1), Reyes (1), Baddoo 4 (5). SB_Baddoo (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Simmons, Garver); Detroit 2 (Grossman 2). RISP_Minnesota 9 for 18; Detroit 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Cave.
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker, W, 1-0
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|92
|1.50
|Dobnak, S, 1-1
|3
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|52
|15.00
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 0-1
|3
|
|4
|6
|5
|4
|5
|81
|15.00
|Farmer
|1
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|38
|16.88
|Holland
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|42
|15.43
|Garcia
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|7.71
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|9.00
|H.Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Holland 2-2. WP_Shoemaker, Ureña, Garcia. PB_Ramos (1).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:32. A_7,232 (41,083).
