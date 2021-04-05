Minnesota 15, Detroit 6

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 15 14 14 11 13 Arraez 3b 1 2 1 0 1 0 .538 Astudillo 3b-2b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .600 Polanco 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .118 a-Garver ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Cruz dh 6 3 3 5 0 1 .500 Kepler rf 2 1 1 1 2 1 .313 1-Garlick pr-rf 1 2 1 1 1 0 .250 Rooker lf 6 0 1 1 0 3 .125 Cave cf 6 0 0 0 0 0 .063 Sanó 1b-3b 2 2 0 0 3 1 .133 Jeffers c 4 1 1 1 1 3 .250 Simmons ss 2 2 1 2 3 1 .417

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 8 6 1 6 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Jones lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 W.Castro ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200 H.Castro p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Mazara rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Reyes rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .111 Schoop 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .154 Ramos c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .300 Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .143 Baddoo cf 4 1 2 4 0 1 .429

Minnesota 150 052 200_15 14 0 Detroit 000 010 005_6 8 1

a-struck out for Polanco in the 8th.

1-ran for Kepler in the 6th.

E_Mazara (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Astudillo 2 (2), Cruz (1), Kepler (2), Garlick (1), Ramos (1). HR_Cruz (1), off Ureña; Cruz (2), off Farmer; Ramos (1), off Shoemaker; Reyes (1), off Dobnak; Baddoo (2), off Dobnak. RBIs_Polanco (1), Cruz 5 (6), Simmons 2 (3), Astudillo 2 (2), Kepler (5), Jeffers (1), Garlick (1), Rooker (1), Ramos (1), Reyes (1), Baddoo 4 (5). SB_Baddoo (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Polanco, Simmons, Garver); Detroit 2 (Grossman 2). RISP_Minnesota 9 for 18; Detroit 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Cave.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shoemaker, W, 1-0 6 3 1 1 0 5 92 1.50 Dobnak, S, 1-1 3 5 5 5 1 1 52 15.00

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ureña, L, 0-1 3 4 6 5 4 5 81 15.00 Farmer 1 2-3 1 3 3 3 1 38 16.88 Holland 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 3 42 15.43 Garcia 1 3 2 2 0 2 21 7.71 Soto 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 9.00 H.Castro 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 2-2. WP_Shoemaker, Ureña, Garcia. PB_Ramos (1).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:32. A_7,232 (41,083).

