Minnesota 15, Detroit 6

Minnesota Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 15 14 14 Totals 36 6 8 6 Arraez 3b 1 2 1 0 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 Astudillo 3b-2b 4 1 3 2 Jones lf 2 0 1 0 Polanco 2b 5 1 2 1 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Garver ph-1b 1 0 0 0 W.Castro ss 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 6 3 3 5 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Kepler rf 2 1 1 1 H.Castro p 1 0 0 0 Garlick pr-rf 1 2 1 1 Mazara rf 2 0 0 0 Rooker lf 6 0 1 1 Reyes rf 2 1 1 1 Cave cf 6 0 0 0 Schoop 1b 4 1 1 0 Sanó 1b-3b 2 2 0 0 Ramos c 4 2 2 1 Jeffers c 4 1 1 1 Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 0 Simmons ss 2 2 1 2 Baddoo cf 4 1 2 4

Minnesota 150 052 200 — 15 Detroit 000 010 005 — 6

E_Mazara (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Astudillo 2 (2), Cruz (1), Kepler (2), Garlick (1), Ramos (1). HR_Cruz 2 (2), Ramos (1), Reyes (1), Baddoo (2). SB_Baddoo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Shoemaker W,1-0 6 3 1 1 0 5 Dobnak S,1-1 3 5 5 5 1 1

Detroit Ureña L,0-1 3 4 6 5 4 5 Farmer 1 2-3 1 3 3 3 1 Holland 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 3 Garcia 1 3 2 2 0 2 Soto 1 1 0 0 1 2 H.Castro 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Shoemaker, Ureña, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:32. A_7,232 (41,083).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.