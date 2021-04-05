Minnesota 15, Detroit 6

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|15
|14
|14
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|6
|
|Arraez 3b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo 3b-2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Jones lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|6
|3
|3
|5
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|H.Castro p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick pr-rf
|1
|2
|1
|1
|
|Mazara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rooker lf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|
|Reyes rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cave cf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sanó 1b-3b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Ramos c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|Baddoo cf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Minnesota
|150
|052
|200
|—
|15
|Detroit
|000
|010
|005
|—
|6
E_Mazara (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Astudillo 2 (2), Cruz (1), Kepler (2), Garlick (1), Ramos (1). HR_Cruz 2 (2), Ramos (1), Reyes (1), Baddoo (2). SB_Baddoo (1).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shoemaker W,1-0
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Dobnak S,1-1
|3
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ureña L,0-1
|3
|
|4
|6
|5
|4
|5
|Farmer
|1
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Holland
|1
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Garcia
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|H.Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Shoemaker, Ureña, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:32. A_7,232 (41,083).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments