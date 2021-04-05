On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Minnesota 15, Detroit 6

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 5:50 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 15 14 14 Totals 36 6 8 6
Arraez 3b 1 2 1 0 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0
Astudillo 3b-2b 4 1 3 2 Jones lf 2 0 1 0
Polanco 2b 5 1 2 1 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0
Garver ph-1b 1 0 0 0 W.Castro ss 4 0 0 0
Cruz dh 6 3 3 5 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0
Kepler rf 2 1 1 1 H.Castro p 1 0 0 0
Garlick pr-rf 1 2 1 1 Mazara rf 2 0 0 0
Rooker lf 6 0 1 1 Reyes rf 2 1 1 1
Cave cf 6 0 0 0 Schoop 1b 4 1 1 0
Sanó 1b-3b 2 2 0 0 Ramos c 4 2 2 1
Jeffers c 4 1 1 1 Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 0
Simmons ss 2 2 1 2 Baddoo cf 4 1 2 4
Minnesota 150 052 200 15
Detroit 000 010 005 6

E_Mazara (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Detroit 4. 2B_Astudillo 2 (2), Cruz (1), Kepler (2), Garlick (1), Ramos (1). HR_Cruz 2 (2), Ramos (1), Reyes (1), Baddoo (2). SB_Baddoo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Shoemaker W,1-0 6 3 1 1 0 5
Dobnak S,1-1 3 5 5 5 1 1
Detroit
Ureña L,0-1 3 4 6 5 4 5
Farmer 1 2-3 1 3 3 3 1
Holland 1 1-3 5 4 4 2 3
Garcia 1 3 2 2 0 2
Soto 1 1 0 0 1 2
H.Castro 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Shoemaker, Ureña, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:32. A_7,232 (41,083).

