Sports News

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 4:10 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 7 3 0 11
Garver c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143
Garlick rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .429
a-Kepler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Cruz dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .471
Polanco 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .115
Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .357
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .087
Astudillo 3b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .455
Simmons ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Cave lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .182
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 8 2 1 10
Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125
W.Castro ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .240
Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .176
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .261
Mazara dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .150
Baddoo lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .455
Ramos c 2 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Minnesota 000 012 000_3 7 1
Detroit 010 010 000_2 8 0

a-struck out for Garlick in the 8th.

E_Garver (1). LOB_Minnesota 3, Detroit 4. 2B_Buxton (2), Polanco (1), Cabrera (1). 3B_Baddoo (1). HR_Ramos (2), off Maeda. RBIs_Astudillo (4), Polanco 2 (3), Baddoo (7), Ramos (2). SF_Astudillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Buxton); Detroit 0. RISP_Minnesota 1 for 3; Detroit 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Sanó. LIDP_Reyes. GIDP_Garver, Cabrera.

DP_Minnesota 3 (Astudillo; Garlick, Garver, Garlick; Simmons, Polanco, Sanó); Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Schoop, Cabrera).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda, W, 1-0 6 7 2 2 1 6 75 2.61
Robles, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Colomé, S, 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 3 32 0.00
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, L, 1-1 7 7 3 3 0 8 96 2.13
Cisnero 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 2.25

HBP_Boyd (Simmons).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:46. A_7,568 (41,083).

