Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|0
|11
|
|Garver c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Garlick rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|a-Kepler ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.471
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.115
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.087
|Astudillo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.455
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|1
|10
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Mazara dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.455
|Ramos c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Reyes cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Minnesota
|000
|012
|000_3
|7
|1
|Detroit
|010
|010
|000_2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Garlick in the 8th.
E_Garver (1). LOB_Minnesota 3, Detroit 4. 2B_Buxton (2), Polanco (1), Cabrera (1). 3B_Baddoo (1). HR_Ramos (2), off Maeda. RBIs_Astudillo (4), Polanco 2 (3), Baddoo (7), Ramos (2). SF_Astudillo.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Buxton); Detroit 0. RISP_Minnesota 1 for 3; Detroit 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Sanó. LIDP_Reyes. GIDP_Garver, Cabrera.
DP_Minnesota 3 (Astudillo; Garlick, Garver, Garlick; Simmons, Polanco, Sanó); Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Schoop, Cabrera).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, W, 1-0
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|75
|2.61
|Robles, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Colomé, S, 2-3
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 1-1
|7
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|8
|96
|2.13
|Cisnero
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|2.25
HBP_Boyd (Simmons).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:46. A_7,568 (41,083).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments