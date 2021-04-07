Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 7 3 0 11 Garver c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Garlick rf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .429 a-Kepler ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Cruz dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .471 Polanco 2b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .115 Buxton cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .357 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .087 Astudillo 3b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .455 Simmons ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .400 Cave lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .182

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 8 2 1 10 Grossman rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125 W.Castro ss 4 0 3 0 0 0 .240 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .176 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .261 Mazara dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .150 Baddoo lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .455 Ramos c 2 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Reyes cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .083

Minnesota 000 012 000_3 7 1 Detroit 010 010 000_2 8 0

a-struck out for Garlick in the 8th.

E_Garver (1). LOB_Minnesota 3, Detroit 4. 2B_Buxton (2), Polanco (1), Cabrera (1). 3B_Baddoo (1). HR_Ramos (2), off Maeda. RBIs_Astudillo (4), Polanco 2 (3), Baddoo (7), Ramos (2). SF_Astudillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Buxton); Detroit 0. RISP_Minnesota 1 for 3; Detroit 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Sanó. LIDP_Reyes. GIDP_Garver, Cabrera.

DP_Minnesota 3 (Astudillo; Garlick, Garver, Garlick; Simmons, Polanco, Sanó); Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Schoop, Cabrera).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, W, 1-0 6 7 2 2 1 6 75 2.61 Robles, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Colomé, S, 2-3 2 1 0 0 0 3 32 0.00

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, L, 1-1 7 7 3 3 0 8 96 2.13 Cisnero 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 2.25

HBP_Boyd (Simmons).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:46. A_7,568 (41,083).

